Clancy: Voting is your most sacred right

Today is the last day in Louisiana to register online to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Early voting starts this Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Voting is a sacred right. Any effort to suppress or discourage voting is an affront to everything America represents.

That's why it's so disheartening to see Black voters waiting 12 hours to vote early in Georgia. Folks, this is what voter suppression looks like.

We've seen voter suppression efforts here in Louisiana. Republican lawmakers tried to restrict mail-in voting. A federal judge overruled them.

But there's one sure-fire cure for voter suppression: register to vote, and vote early. Starting Friday, and continuing through Oct. 27, except Sundays, you can vote early. And until midnight tonight, you can register to vote or check your registration at the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Exercise your most sacred right. Register, and vote.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.