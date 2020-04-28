NEW ORLEANS — In a crisis, the last thing we need are mixed messages. Unfortunately, that’s what we’re getting from Governor Edwards, Mayor Cantrell and state lawmakers.

The governor modified and extended his stay-at-home order through May 15. That date aligns with the timing, but not the scope, of the mayor’s order. Starting Friday, the governor will allow stores to have curbside sales, and restaurants to have limited curbside dining.

The mayor wants none of that in New Orleans. Jefferson Parish will follow the governor’s order.Meanwhile, state lawmakers plan to reconvene on May 4, even though their constituents must remain at home.

This is no time for political or legal showdowns. People’s lives and jobs are on the line. Our leaders need to get on the same page.

RELATED: As Louisiana slowly reopens, New Orleans mayor says not so fast

RELATED: Gov. Edwards extends Stay at Home Order to May 15

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.