Clancy: Stop treating COVID-19 as a political issue

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, some politicians continue to treat it as a partisan political issue.

NEW ORLEANS — Too many politicians continue to treat COVID-19 as a political issue, not as a public health crisis. They literally put people’s lives at risk.

Last week on the steps of the state Capitol, more than 20 Republican lawmakers stood shoulder to shoulder, without masks, demanding the governor speed up Louisiana’s reopening. This, as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again across our state.

My colleague Stephanie Grace calls these folks “The Cry-Baby Caucus.” That name fits, because they’re basically throwing a tantrum — and risking people’s lives.

I have a message for the cry babies: This pandemic is real. So grow up, put on your big boy and big girl pants — and while you’re at it, put on a damn mask.