Clancy: Vote 'Yes' on East Jefferson General Hospital sale

Early voting continues through Saturday in the Aug. 15 general election. And there's one item on the ballot that affects people across southeast Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — East Jefferson General Hospital is an outstanding health care facility, but it's on the ropes financially. It has a cumulative deficit of about $135 million.

Now through Saturday, and on Aug. 15, voters in East Jefferson will decide whether to sell the hospital to LCMC Health, a nonprofit formed by Children's Hospital and Touro Infirmary.

The proposed sale makes sense. LCMC already operates West Jefferson Hospital, and the terms of the sale would eliminate EJ's debt — and infuse $100 million in improvements over the next 5 years.

People across southeast Louisiana literally trust the health care professionals at EJ hospital with their lives. Now, East Jefferson voters hold the hospital's life in their hands.