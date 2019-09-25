NEW ORLEANS — I remember when a free read of the newspaper came when you found a copy at a diner, at the doctor's office or at your neighbor's house. I also remember when most everything on the internet was free. The reality is, not much that's worthwhile is ever free. The question now is how much do you value local news produced by locals?

In a letter on NOLA.com, the editors started by laying out that the staff has won numerous awards, has done serious investigations and of course did deep dives into the world of the Saints and the Who Dat Nation. They do it with a team of more than 100 journalists, which they say is the biggest in Louisiana. They pointed to other news organizations cutting corners, while Nola.com didn't.

I can't argue against the fact that many news divisions have downsized. The move to digital has changed how people consume news and how we in the journalism business gather and then deliver it.

What has not changed is the cost to get it all done.

That's why I understand why NOLA.com is asking for $9.99 a month to get unlimited access to its website. It has bills and employees to pay.

Fewer people are reading actual newspapers. The demolition of the old Picayune building is evidence of that. Like virtually every app or service that's popular now, NOLA.com is hoping you put a premium on local news.

Think about Netflix. You pay a fee to watch your favorite shows. Think about Amazon. You pay a fee to get perks like same day delivery. Like it or not, Nola.com is the biggest newspaper website in the city. Soon you'll have to pay to get all of what it has to offer.

