2019 Eastbank All-Stars to be honored with exhibit in La. Sports Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — The Eastbank All-Stars from Jefferson Parish who made history in 2019 by winning the Little League World Series Champions will be honored with an exhibit at The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Museum officials said the exhibit will be called The East Bank All-Stars: Making Little League History and it will be unveiled on Sunday, August 7 during a private reception.



“Winning the Little League World Series is truly a great accomplishment for such an outstanding group of young men, and to be the first team from Louisiana to win this championship, that is something special,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are honored to be able to recognize their magical baseball season in a way that everyone who visits the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest History Museum can enjoy and feel as though they were a part of it.”

The team from River Ridge was the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series Championship and the first team since the tournament’s expansion to 16 teams in 2001 – and second in the tournament’s history – to win the title after losing their first game

After losing their first game they managed to win 6 straight games and outscored their opponents 44-8. They won the title on August 25, 2019, when they defeated Curaçao 8-0 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I am extremely honored to be a part of recognizing these outstanding student athletes,” said U.S. Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. “These outstanding players were the first from our home state of Louisiana to win this coveted title. I am pleased to join our very own Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser in highlighting and showcasing their incredible journey to victory.”

Their exhibit will include a diverse array of artifacts from the team’s experiences playing in the 2019 Little League World Series, according to The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. many of which the players loaned for the display. Player equipment and uniforms will also be shown along with Mardi Gras throws that were made for them.

“On behalf of Eastbank Little League and the members of the 2019 Louisiana state champion team, I want to thank Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. It’s an honor to have an exhibit on display recognizing all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments of these talented young men who were a part of Louisiana’s 2019 Little League World Series championship team,” said Eastbank All-Star Coach Scott Frasier.

The exhibit will be on display through July 2023. The museum is located at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches and is open between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission to the museum is $6 for adults, $5 for students, senior citizens, and active military, and free for children age six and under.

For more information visit LouisianaStateMusuem.org