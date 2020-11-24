4 Takeaways from the Saints Beating the Falcons

The Defensive line got eight sacks, which is great but for the Saints to get to the Super Bowl their superstars have to be superstars Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Few regular season games have as much pre-game intrigue as this one.

Drew Brees is out on injured reserve certainly, Jameis Winston is the fill-in it makes sense then.

On Friday we found out Sean Payton called a reverse and Taysom HiIl would get his chance.



We'll start our four takeaways with the guy who turned into Hill's safety net.



Welcome back, Michael Thomas it's been a rough season for him but Sunday against the falcons we caught our first 2020 glimpse of the real Mike Thomas

Taysom Hill targeted him 12 times.

Hill targeted everyone else a grand total of 11 times.

Thomas caught nine for 104 yards in his five year NFL career, it's his 22nd 100 yard game but his first this season.



The point is if the Saints are going to advance in the playoffs they need the real Mike Thomas, the guy who's a fearless, physical presence in the middle of the field and Sunday, he was number three.

Same theme, other side of the ball.

Cam Jordan had his 2020 breakout game Sunday.

It was vintage Cam Jordan. He had three sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

It's the fifth time in his career that Cam Jordan has had at least 2 and a half sacks in a game.

Four of those five games were against Atlanta.

Same point as with Mike Thomas, the Saints need Cam Jordan to be a star.



For the first time in 2020, Cam Jordan was a superstar and that's a good thing.

Now, the eight sacks were really a product of terrific coverage all game.

Saints Defensive backs, gave their pass rushers an extra half-second to get to Matt Ryan and Ryan struggled badly.



The easiest way to illustrate how the Saints secondary has turned it around is by the quarterback ratings of the opposing passers.



The Saints played well in the opener then four of the next five quarterbacks they faced picked them apart.



They got better against Nick Foles and the Bears.



Then look at the last three, this is Matt Ryan's worst single game quarterback rating in seven years.



That's how good the Saints pass coverage was Sunday but as good as the secondary was Taysom Hill stole the show. Hill's quarterback rating is a solid 108.9.

If he did that all season he'd be the fifth best quarterback in the NFL.

The only reason it wasn't higher is because he didn't throw any touchdown passes. He ran for two

Taysom hill wasn't perfect Sunday but he was really good.

The Saints only threw for 210 passing yards against the Falcons, not great numbers but 9.1 yards a pass is the best average this season and he led the Saints in rushing on a day when they ran for 168 yards, the best rushing day of the season.



The question has been asked a lot in the last year or so, can Taysom Hill be the Saints quarterback of the future?



The answer after Sunday's game is maybe.



And that's my number one takeaway from the Saints dominating win over the Falcons.