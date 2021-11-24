Aaron Rodgers doesn't have 'COVID toe.' But, it is a real thing

Rodgers made the sarcastic comment about his toe injury on an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After missing a week of play due to a COVID-19 infection, Rodgers is still sidelined, now due to a toe injury.

And, just like when he was questioned on his vaccination status, Rodgers didn't give a straight answer when first asked how he sustained the injury, leading to more controversy.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he was dealing with "COVID toe." He gave a smirk after revealing the diagnosis, but there was enough ambiguity as to whether he was telling the truth or not that many ran with the story.

"I felt good in just a few days without any lingering effects other than the COVID toe," Rodgers said.

However, NBC Sports reports that, during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers cleared the air, telling reporters he was just joking. Rodgers was so serious that he reportedly lifted his barefoot to show he had no signs of COVID toe.

The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

Rodgers recently ran into controversy after testing positive for COVID-19. There was backlash because it was revealed Rodgers was unvaccinated despite what he told reporters in August. At that time, he said he was "immunized," which many took to mean the quarterback was vaccinated against COVID-19.

What is COVID toe?

COVID toes are a discoloration in the toes of people with COVID-19 that occurs due to small clogs in the person’s blood vessels, according to Cleveland Clinic. COVID toes first gained attention as a possible symptom of COVID-19 back in the spring of 2020.