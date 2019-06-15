NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis has agreed to be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, according to ESPN.

Davis, who came to the Pelicans with the top overall pick and much fanfare in 2012, departs after seven season that showed a ton of promise but ended in only two postseason berths, a single postseason series win, a bevy of injuries and an ugly trade request in the middle of the 2018-19 season.

Davis has been considered one of the game’s top players, but he has yet to bring his team to another level as several of the other top players have done.

Davis averaged nearly 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting just under 52 percent from the field.

In postseason, Davis had 2 appearances and played in 3 series with a total of 13 games. He averaged over 30 points and just under 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the playoffs on 52 percent shooting from the field.

Davis was a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player, which would have made him eligible for a Supermax contract from the Pelicans that would have averaged about $48 million a year.

Davis made it clear, through his agent, that he wanted a trade from the Pelicans, saying he desired to go to a winner, but also adding, at times, that all teams except the Pelicans were possibilities and then apparently narrowing it to the Knicks and Lakers, two teams who haven’t won in a big way in a long time.

In exchange for the superstar, the New Orleans Pelicans will receive point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round picks from the Lakers, including the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft next week, according to ESPN.

Ingram is still recovering from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season, the Associated Press reported.

