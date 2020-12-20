x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Sports

AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP

A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2014, file photo, a vendor sells a program outside the Rose Bowl before the BCS National Championship NCAA college football game between Auburn and Florida State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

PASADENA, Calif. — The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.

A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game. 

A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday. 

RELATED: Louisiana lawmakers OK fantasy sports betting regulations

RELATED: Russia banned from using its name, flag, anthem at next 2 Olympics
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020