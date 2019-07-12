Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs Saturday.

The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in the first half. The Mountaineers accomplished something North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest never have _ becoming the first FBS team from North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.

Appalachian State defeated Lafayette 17-7 early this season on the road, but this one featured more offense.

The Mountaineers entered the game averaging 38.9 points per game and showed their firepower in the first half by scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions — the first three by Evans — to build a 35-14 lead.

Thomas got things going when he found Evans on a perfectly executed screen pass on third-and-15, resulting in a 58-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. After defensive tackle E.J. Scott forced and recovered a fumble at midfield on Lafayette's next possession, the Mountaineers cashed in with a 8-yard touchdown run by Evans. Then Thomas made it 21-0 when he connected with Evans in the flat for a 5-yard score.

“We just dug too deep of a hole,” Lafayette coach Billy Napier said. “It was 21-0 before you could look around.”