Arch Manning trading card breaks record, sells for over $100K at auction

AUSTIN, Texas — An Arch Manning trading card created by Panini America sold at an auction for a record amount, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Manning said that all proceeds will benefit a nonprofit through David's HealthCare and the St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas.

It's Manning's first trading card. The "Throwback Black Prizm" 1-of-1 sold for $102,500 and broke the Panini record for a 1-of-1 card. The record was previously held by a Luka Doncic 1-of-1 that sold for $100,00.

Last week Manning announced he was signing his first name, image, and likeness deal with Panini America.

Excited to announce my exclusive partnership with @paniniamerica! My first trading card is a Throwback Black Prizm 1of1 which is Live on Auction at https://t.co/BjuZUVtHhy All proceeds will benefit a nonprofit through St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation. Bid Now! pic.twitter.com/ECGecqNA88 — Arch Manning (@ArchManning) July 25, 2023

The multi-year deal will allow Panini to create Manning trading cards, and some will include his autograph.

His first season at The University of Texas kicks off next month. The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 is expected to back former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers.