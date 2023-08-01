Arch Manning trading card breaks record, sells for over $100K at auction

AUSTIN, Texas — An Arch Manning trading card created by Panini America sold at an auction for a record amount, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.
Manning said that all proceeds will benefit a nonprofit through David's HealthCare and the St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas.
It's Manning's first trading card. The "Throwback Black Prizm" 1-of-1 sold for $102,500 and broke the Panini record for a 1-of-1 card. The record was previously held by a Luka Doncic 1-of-1 that sold for $100,00.
Last week Manning announced he was signing his first name, image, and likeness deal with Panini America.
The multi-year deal will allow Panini to create Manning trading cards, and some will include his autograph.
His first season at The University of Texas kicks off next month. The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 is expected to back former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers.
