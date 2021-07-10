Arlington police said it stems from an investigation that the department is conducting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Updated at 9:05 p.m. with statement from Mingo's attorney.

An Atlanta Falcons player was arrested Thursday night on one count of indecency with a child - sexual contact, Arlington police said on Saturday.

Barkevious Mingo turned himself in and the initial bond was set at $25,000. The bond was posted and he was released.

Arlington police said this incident stems from one of the department's investigations.

"Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, no additional information is releasable at this time," Arlington police said in a statement.

Mingo's attorney Lukas Garcia said the allegations against his client are "completely baseless."

Here's Garcia's full statement:

“The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless. Barkevious Mingo is innocent. At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

Mingo, who is a linebacker for the Falcons, has played for multiple teams.