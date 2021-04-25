x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Sports

Aussies Leishman and Smith win Zurich Classic in a playoff

The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event.
Credit: AP
Marc Leishman, of Australia, left, and teammate Cameron Smith, of Australia, hold the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AVONDALE, La. — AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday. 

Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par. 

The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event.

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys.

RELATED: Oosthuizen-Schwartzel surge to Zurich Classic 3rd-round lead

RELATED: Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach