New Orleans recreation center gets refurbished basketball court, thanks to HoopLA and state leaders

NEW ORLEANS — A recreational community center in Central City now has a newly refurbished basketball court after State Senators beat House representatives in the annual basketball game, HoopLA.

In May, the Louisiana Senate defeated the state House of Representatives 32-31. The 8th annual charitable basketball game was hosted by the New Orleans Pelicans and played at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center according to Sports Illustrated.

Approximately 40 state representatives from around the state took to the hardwood in Baton Rouge to participate in the event.

The winner received bragging rights for a year and a trophy. The game concluded with a drawing to see which district would win a free court refurbishment in their area.

The lucky court selected in the draw was the Keller Center on Magnolia Street in Central City. The court was entered in the drawing by Senator Royce Duplessis which is in his district. The Keller Center was drawn as one of two court winners statewide.

The refurbished Keller Center court was funded by the Pelicans Organization.

Sen. Duplessis and Rep. John Illg joined representatives of the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Recreation Department Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Keller Center to dedicate the new basketball court.