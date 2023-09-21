Lousiana Tech unveils Kim Mulkey statue

Mulkey won two national titles at Louisiana Tech as a player.

RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech University unveiled a statue for LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on Wednesday night.

Mulkey, a Louisiana native, starred at Louisiana Tech as a player and a coach. She won two national titles as a player and helped coach her alma mater to a championship and seven Final Fours.

The school also unveiled statues for Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Karl Malone, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon.

"Incredible night with even better people, reminiscing on memories that will last a lifetime," Mulkey said.

Mulkey is the only person in college basketball history — men or women — to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach, and a player. She is also the only head coach to claim national championships at two schools: LSU and Baylor.

