Sports

Bayou Classic rescheduled for April 17

The annual match-up was postponed due to COVID-19
Bayou Classic, Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — The Bayou Classic has a new date.

The Bayou Classic is now scheduled for April 17, according to the SWAC’s spring football schedule.

The annual match-up between Grambling State and Southern University was postponed earlier this year when New Orleans emerged as an early hot spot for COVID-19.

The Bayou Classic is a major event for the City of New Orleans, bringing in more than 200,000 visitors and an estimated $50 million in revenue every year.

It’s still unknown if the game will take place in New Orleans this spring.

