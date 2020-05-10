Bayou Classic moves to Shreveport this Spring, will return to New Orleans

Renovations at the Superdome forced organizers to relocate after COVID-19 postponed the game

NEW ORLEANS — This spring, the postponed Bayou Classic will be played in Shreveport rather than New Orleans.

Organizers said the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University will be temporarily moved to Independence Stadium in Shreveport while New Orleans' Superdome undergoes renovations.

"This is a one-time, temporary move of location, similar to 2005 following Hurricane Katrina when the Bayou Classic was played in Houston, Texas," a statement from Bayou Classic organizers said.

The Bayou Classic will return to New Orleans in Fall 2021.

The annual match-up between Grambling State and Southern University was postponed earlier this year when New Orleans emerged as an early hot spot for COVID-19.

The Bayou Classic is a major event for the City of New Orleans, bringing in more than 200,000 visitors and an estimated $50 million in revenue every year.

The game in Shreveport will be played on April 17. Kickoff time will be determined later.

