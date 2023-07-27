Joe Burrow injured in Cincinnati training camp practice

Video shows Burrow scrambling from the pocket and then pulling up suddenly and limping, without any apparent contact.

NEW ORLEANS — Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow pulled up with an apparent leg injury at the team's training camp on Thursday.

Cincinnati.com reported that the former LSU and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback appeared to be grabbing his calf, which was already in a sleeve. Coach Zac Taylor told the media that it was indeed a calf injury, the extent of which was not immediately known.

Video shared on social media showed the quarterback running from the pocket and apparently pulling up and grabbing at his lower right leg. He was down on the field for several moments before being helped into a cart and taken off.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury, but Burrow is considered a top 5 quarterback in the league and he was awaiting a new contract in the $50 million-plus-per-season-for-five-or-so-seasons deal.