Bengals take wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5

An All-American in 2019, Chase set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.

LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who sat out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft by Cincinnati.

Desperate for a playmaker to team with Joe Burrow, the quarterback who teamed with Chase to lead LSU to the 2019 national title, the Bengals found him in a guy who makes all the contested catches.

An All-American in 2019, Chase set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.