Drew Brees to hold annual pickleball fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Drew and Brittany Brees announced that they will hold NOLA Pickleball Fest.
The Fest will be held August 10-13, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The event will benefit the Brees Dream Foundation.
“Brittany and I could not be more excited to bring the first annual NOLA Pickleball Fest to New Orleans,” says Drew Brees. Combining one of the fastest growing and most enjoyable sports alongside a city that knows how to host a party will make this one of the premier events of the summer. It will be great food, music, events, and plenty of pickleball all inside the Convention Center, as we crown amateur champions and raise proceeds for the Brees Dream Foundation that will go towards our ongoing efforts in New Orleans.”
The Brees Dream Foundation says the festival-style pickleball tournament will have 24 PickleRoll courts, live music, a celebrity exhibition match featuring Drew Brees and VIP experiences.
Registration for the tournament opens in early June. To register to play, visit www.drewbrees.com. To volunteer, visit www.gnosports.com/volunteer.
