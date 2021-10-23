Caesars Sportsbook app launches in Louisiana, betting still not allowed

The Advocate and Times-Picayune reported that sports betting is expected to go live at in-person locations as early as Nov. 1.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents hoping to place bets soon from their mobile phones can now download the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Caesars is offering special promos to users that preregister. Those promos include:

A $100 free bet on the first day of mobile wagering for those who download and register before the first day of sports betting.

An additional $1 in free bets for each point scored by select local teams during launch week for those who deposit at least $50 before the mobile launch date.

“I’m not going to give you a definitive date of when we’re going to issue licenses. But I am going to say it’s going to be soon,” the Chair of the Gaming Control Board Ronnie Johns said.

To download the Caesars Sportsbook app visit NOLA.com/Caesars.

Once downloaded the app says pardon us, Emperor. You'll be able to bet in Louisiana soon, earning with Caesars Rewards on every wager. But please make sure you register and deposit today to receive some special bonus offers courtesy of Caesar himself, and we'll send word via email when the games begin.

"Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family," said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital, in a prepared statement. "We couldn't be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting."