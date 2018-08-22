Michelle Ingraffia, a 2nd grade teacher at Arabi Elementary, noticed an exchange Cam Jordan had on Twitter about teachers buying their own supplies. Michelle describes herself as a lifelong Saints fan, and she's a follower of Jordan on Twitter.

She commented to Jordan, "I've been teaching 20+ years and I spend hundreds of dollars every year to get what we need."

Within minutes, she says, Jordan responded, "What school? What parish?" Then, after a few exchanges, "What do you need?" Jordan then sent screenshots of a cart he was filling up online. He told Michelle the supplies had been ordered and would arrive in a few days. His only request was that she share the supplies with other teachers.

Jordan also did the same for Jessica Roy, a 4th grade teacher at Arlene Mereaux Elementary. And he didn't buy the supplies in a flashy, publicity-seeking way. He did it by direct messaging. We heard about the story because the teachers were so excited they wanted to share.

The teachers said it was "hundreds of dollars", maybe not a ton by NFL standards. But in my experience -- and I have some experience in this arena, my wife has been a teacher for more than 25 years -- as much as anything, teachers just want to be appreciated. And with a helpful, sweet gesture, one of the NFL's best players told them -- they are.

The estimates are, Jordan bought 8,000 wet wipes for students and teachers in St. Bernard Parish.

Thanks to Barry Lemoine of St. Bernard Schools for sharing the story.

