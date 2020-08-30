Star LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't play this season as he prepares for the 2021 draft, reports say

He is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft, where he is expected to be a widely-sought rookie player and possibly a top-five pick.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ja'Marr Chase, one of the most talented wide receivers in LSU's history, will not play for the team in his junior year at the college, instead opting to prepare for the NFL draft, according to reports.

Chase's decision was first confirmed by CBS Sports.

According to the CBS report, a formal announcement is expected Monday.

Chase was named a preseason All American by the Associated press last week.

His choice was reportedly not because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put college football in a questionable position for the upcoming season.

His father, Jimmy Chase, told reporters earlier in August that his son was set to play and wasn't focusing on possibly skipping the season due to the pandemic.

LSU is scheduled to open the 10-game season Sept. 26 against Mississippi state in a home game.

