Wild NBA game had 3 lead changes in the last second - Yes, you read that correctly

It's almost an impossibility but it happened in the Bulls-Hawks game Sunday.

ATLANTA — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up with less than a second remaining. But Griffin took the alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson on the sideline and scored on a turnaround jumper with a defender nearby for the win.

Trae Young hit a 20-footer with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half for Atlanta.

1.0 second remaining, Trae Young hits jumper for 121-119 Hawks lead

0,5 Demar DeRozan fouled on 'catch and shoot 3-point try, makes all 3 for 122-121 Bulls lead

Buzzer - A.J. Griffin alley oop shot to give Hawks 123-122 win

DeRozan calmly swished the free throws after taking the inbound pass and firing up a 3 in which he was fouled by Bogdanovic.

DeRozan made all 3 free throws, leading up to the final heroics by Griffin.

DeRozan had 12 points in the fourth quarter but he missed a layup that would’ve given Chicago a one-point lead with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Derrick Jones Jr. hit one of two free throws that could’ve given the Bulls a one-point victory, but instead sent the game to overtime.

Young had 19 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. The team’s leading scorer this season, Young was just 5 for 18 from the field, including 2 for 8 on 3s, but his runner with 1:45 remaining gave the Hawks the lead at 107-105. He followed with a 3 to make it 110-107 with 50.6 seconds left in regulation.

One night after scoring a season-high 144 points and shooting 63.5% from the field in a lopsided win over Dallas, the Bulls shot 48%, including 28.9% on 3s.

Clint Capela got his eighth straight double-double and 16th of the season, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks.