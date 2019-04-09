BEREA, Ohio — It was already set to be a memorable football season for the Cowboys from Youngstown Chaney High School.

The school has brought back the football program after a nine-year absence.

Tuesday, the team was in Berea, where they had the opportunity to practice at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Afterwards, All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance and surprised the team with an amazing gesture: 100 pairs of his new Nike Air Max 720 shoes.

While OBJ and the Browns will battle Tennessee in the 2019 regular season opener on Sunday, Chaney will look for their first win of the season on Friday night when they take on Beachwood.