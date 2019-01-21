NEW ORLEANS — Fans weren't the only people upset with the referees after a key no-call cost the Saints their chance at a Super Bowl.

The missed pass interference call was all players and coaches could talk about after the game.

After the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the NFL head of officials admitted they had missed the call, saying that it was not only pass interference, but a helmet to helmet hit. If the call had been made, the Saints could have killed the clock and tried a chip shot field goal.

“I don’t know if there was ever more obvious pass interference," Payton said.

Head Coach Sean Payton was even-tempered for the camera, but admitted that "we (lost) a chance to go to the Super Bowl with a call like that."

Defensive End Cam Jordan said that the Saints have known for a long time that they don't get calls their way.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay tip-toed around the subject for... obvious reasons.