Big finish powers Prairie View A&M to 48-21 rout of Southern

Prairie View led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before finishing with a stretch of five scores in five possessions.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards, Lyndemian Brooks ran for another 108 and Prairie View A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern 48-21.

Luis Reyes kicked a short field goal, Pass threw to Evan Fairs for a 56-yard touchdown, Jaden Stewart and Brooks scored on short runs and Reyes added another field goal to make the score 48-14 with 2:14 left to play.

