Florida paying lower-division McNeese $500K to hopefully end a 4-game losing streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will host lower-division McNeese on Saturday in a game the Gators almost have to win.

Former University of Louisiana at Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has lost four in a row at Florida dating to last season and doesn't have a victory since Nov. 12, 2022, against South Carolina.

The Gators are paying $500,000 for the Cowboys to make the trip to Gainesville and assumedly help Napier improve to 7-8 in two seasons at Florida.