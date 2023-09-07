Florida paying lower-division McNeese $500K to hopefully end a 4-game losing streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will host lower-division McNeese on Saturday in a game the Gators almost have to win.
Former University of Louisiana at Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has lost four in a row at Florida dating to last season and doesn't have a victory since Nov. 12, 2022, against South Carolina.
The Gators are paying $500,000 for the Cowboys to make the trip to Gainesville and assumedly help Napier improve to 7-8 in two seasons at Florida.
