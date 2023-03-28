March Madness: How are men's and women's college basketball different?
If you happen to watch both, you may notice a few differences between the two on the court.
The NCAA is hosting the Men's and Women's final four this weekend in Texas, with the women playing in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Friday and Sunday and the men playing in Houston at NRG Stadium on Saturday and Monday.
Basketball size:
You may not be able to see this from your couch, but the women play with a slightly smaller ball.
- Women's basketball size: 28.5 inches
- Men's basketball size: 29.5 inches
Game time:
Another difference is the clock; each game is a total of 40 minutes, but one has four quarters, and the other has two halves.
- Women play four 10-minute quarters.
- Men play two 20-minute halves
Backcourt rule:
This is one that most common fans probably don't know. If you find yourself yelling at the ends of the women's game for them to get across halfcourt, they don't need to because it doesn't matter how long they take.
- Women's game does not employ the 10-second rule
- Men must cross half-court in 10 seconds
NCAA Tournament:
The field for both the men and women is 68, but the path to the final four on each side is very different.
Women's NCAA tournament:
- The first two rounds are played at home areas of the top 16 seeds in the tournament
- The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight were held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each site.
- The four remaining teams play at one site for the Final Four
Men's NCAA Tournament:
- Men don't play any games in the home areas they play at selected sites throughout the entire tournament.
Woman's Final Four:
Friday, March 31: 3 seed LSU vs. 1 seed Virginia Tech at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 31: 2 seed Iowa vs. 1 seed South Carolina at 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 2: Women's National Championship
(All times are eastern)
Men's Final Four:
Saturday, April 1: 5 seed San Diego State vs. 9 seed Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m.
Saturday, April 1: 4 seed Connecticut vs. 5 seed Miami at 6:49 p.m.
Monday, April 3: Men's National Championship at 9:20 p.m.
(All times are eastern)