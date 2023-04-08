Southeastern says no personal data was stolen during cybersecurity breach

Southeastern's President William S. Wainwright issued a statement yesterday after the school completed an investigation.

HAMMOND, La. — Southeastern Louisiana University says no one's private information was taken during the cybersecurity breach on the campus network earlier this year.

Wainwright says hackers did not gain access to any personal information or educational records.

In February, Southeastern took down its computer system after what they called a "network incident." It caused the school's website and online class system to go down for several days.