TCU has to beat Nicholls to avoid 0-2 start

The Horned Frogs haven't lost to a non-FBS team since an overtime loss to Northwestern State in 2001, which was then-coach Gary Patterson's first home game.

TCU has to win this week against FCS team Nicholls to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1999.

The Horned Frogs are home again Saturday, a week after losing their opener 45-42 to Colorado in coach Deion Sanders' debut with the Buffaloes after going into the game as a three-touchdown favorite.

TCU has lost three of its last four games since an undefeated regular season last year in coach Sonny Dykes' debut.

