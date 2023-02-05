Dillard Baseball finds success in year one

Sunday night, the Bleu Devils capped off a five-game run in four days with a win over Rust to claim the GCAC Championship.

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University did not have a baseball team until this season.

In year one, the program is having great success, and the season isn't over yet.

Last February, Dillard announced that they were adding baseball to the athletics program.

In their first year, the Bleu Devils won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Conference Tournament, earned a bid to the postseason tournament, Pitcher of the Year award, and Coach of the Year honors.

All of that in just 15 months since the team's inception.

"Like, who would have thought? nobody would have said that there are a total of three programs that are brand new programs in our conference, and we were able to come out regular season be number two, and everybody kind of just knew that Dillard is different," Dillard Head Coach Trennis Grant said.

Sunday night, the Bleu Devils capped off a five-game run in four days with a win over Rust to claim the GCAC Championship.

Dillard will have two weeks to prepare for the NAIA Tournament. Opening rounds are set for May 15th.

