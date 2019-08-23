NEW ORLEANS — Many of us have been following this group of 12-year-olds from the East Bank of Jefferson Parish since the start of their trek to get to the Little League World Series.

Now, The East Bank All Stars are just one win away from the championship game against an international opponent.

Friday, students at St. Rita in Harahan sent a special Who Dat! chant to the team and their classmate Alton Shorts.

Shorts is a pinch-hitting and pinch-running specialist with the team.

"I'm very proud of Alton," St. Rita student Daniel Pichon said. "I wish him good luck."

"When I see them play, I just cross my fingers and hope they win and hope they do good," classmate Blake Ordyone said. "Work as a team."

"I think it's cool to see one of my best friend's playing on TV and making it that far," classmate Patrick Axtman said.

St. Rita is also home to a member of the girls team that made it all the way to the Little League Softball World Series.

Ava Lusco said the boys team just needs to have fun.

"They started off rough because they were just getting used it, and they just started building from that and they started working as a team," Lusco said.

The East Bank All Stars take on Hawaii on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. That game will be televised on ABC.

"We're going to win. We have very much faith in Alton and his team," Pichon said.

"They've been communicating," Ordyone said. "They listen to their coach. They're just doing good."

"They've been hitting the ball," Axtman said "They've been fielding it well and their coaches are really good.

The East Bank All Stars are the first team from the Greater New Orleans area to make it to the Little League World Series.

From ESPN:

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:30 p.m. - International championship: Japan vs. Curacao ABC

2:30 p.m. - U.S. championship: Hawaii vs. Louisiana ABC

Sunday, Aug. 25

9 a.m. - Consolation game ESPN

2 p.m. - Championship game ABC

