JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Little Leauge World Champs returned to Armstrong Airport Monday afternoon to an enthusiastic - if small - reception.

A bigger reception awaits at 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Due to security concerns, fans of the team were asked not to go to the airport, but instead greet the team at the Metairie reception.

"Due to traffic congestion and concourse security concerns, we are jointly asking that everyone refrain from trying to greet the team at the airport. Come join all of us at the Shrine on Airline to welcome the boys home," the sheriff's office said.

The team will be greeted in the parking lot near Deputy James Clarius Drive. In case of bad weather, the Jefferson Performing Arts Center will be opened to accommodate the homecoming.

Coach Scott Frazier reminded those in attendance at the airport that the team had members from six different parishes, representing Louisiana.

The team from suburban New Orleans fought its way back through the losers' bracket after dropping its opening game of the tournament to Hawaii. Louisiana won six games in eight days, becoming the first team to win the LLWS after dropping its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.

"People from New Orleans and Louisiana, in general, are a very resilient type of people," manager Scott Frazier said. "And this team exemplifies the resiliency that we have from the area that we come from."

With Louisiana's victory, U.S. teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, when a team from Chula Vista, California, capped off a streak of five straight championships for the United States.

"I can't process it," Frazier said. "This tournament started with approximately 7,700 teams, and here we are with the best out of everybody. It's just surreal."

