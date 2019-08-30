NEW ORLEANS — The Eastbank boys Little League teams will get to ride with the Krewe of Bacchus next year after winning the world championship.

Clark Brennan, captain of the krewe, announced the team - along with the Eastbank girls softball team, who were finalists in the U.S. series - will ride on a special float in the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 23.

“It is important to honor these young athletes for their tremendous accomplishments. They are truly role models,” Brennan said.

New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett facilitated the teams' ride.

“These teams are truly winners. Everyone in our region want to show their support,” Brossett said.

Under the direction of Manager Scott Frazier and Assistant Coaches Donald Abadie and Kevin Johnson, the boys’ baseball team is made up of 11 and 12-year-olds from Jefferson Parish.

Ray Weindel manages the award-winning girls’ softball team along Assistant Coaches Sally Moreau and Randy Deslatte. The managers and coaches will be joining the athletes on the float.

“The players are excited about the opportunity to ride with the Krewe of Bacchus,” said Frazier. “It will be another event they will always remember.”

The East Bank team won the Little League World Championship on Aug. 25, when they defeated the country of Curacao 8-0