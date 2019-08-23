The Eastbank All Stars are two wins away from bringing a World Series Championship to River Ridge.

Louisiana's team put together their best all-around game of the Little League World Series to beat Virginia and earn a spot in the National Championship game.

Pitcher Marshall Lougue threw a no-hitter through five innings, striking out eight batters and walking one.

Reece Roussel led River Ridge's offense with four hits in four at bats, including a grand slam in the fourth. He has the opportunity to become the best hitter in Little League World Series history this weekend. Roussel now has 13 hits, the record is 14.

River Ridge won by the 10-run rule, 10-0 specifically, the Little League World Series' version of the mercy rule.

Louisiana will play Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m. CST.