Entergy Executive VP to spearhead 2025 Super Bowl host committee

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, Entergy announced its commitment as the founding partner of the Super Bowl LIX host committee.

Entergy Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marcus Brown was also named the 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee Chair.

The game will mark the 11th time New Orleans will host the NFL championship game.

Brown, who has been a New Orleanian the last 37 years, said he excited to lead the charge.

"Who wouldn't want an opportunity to spearhead the group that's responsible for the entertainment that accompanies the Super Bowl," said Brown. "It's something that's a part of something we want to do, to be a part of as a company, and as an individual, I'm like a kid in the candy store to have a chance to work with the Saints organization, the NFL and the Super Bowl – you couldn't pass it up."

Super Bowl LIX (59) will be held at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.