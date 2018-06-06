Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was indicted by Los Angeles County prosecutors this week on a felony assault charge related to an April incident outside of a nightclub.

Davis, a former LSU star whose eight-season NBA career concluded with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015, was charged with assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, L.A. County district attorney's office spokesperson Ricardo Santiago told USA TODAY Sports.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Davis is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

TMZ reported the charges were related to an alleged assault outside a West Hollywood nightclub in April, which left a man hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Davis was also arrested in Maryland in February on suspicion of drug possession and distribution.

