NEW ORLEANS — As Saints fans were reeling from Sunday night's upset loss against the Rams, both the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers franchises took to Twitter to celebrate.

And celebrate, they did.

54 'reallys;' that's how happy the Saints' two NFC South rivals were that the black and gold fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the conference final — after a controversial no-call for pass interference spiraled New Orleans from within inches to victory to an overtime loss.

The Panthers tweeted first following the game, saying they were "really happy" about the outcome, featuring 19 'reallys.'

Can't see the tweet? Click here

RELATED: The NFL's worst nightmare - what they're saying about the non-call

RELATED: Brees: 'I feel pretty positive' about returning next season

If that wasn't bad enough, the Falcons responded to Carolina, adding another 34 'reallys,' to show their joy over the fact the Saints wouldn't be heading to their city for Super Bowl LVIII.

Some could perceive this response as a little overkill.

RELATED: Rams DB: 'I got away with one tonight'

RELATED: 'We were robbed' | Saints fans react to loss to Rams

It looks like both teams took a break from there busy schedules not playing in playoffs to take to the Internet to joke. Birds of a feather, they say.

Panthers cornerback and New Orleans native Donte Jackson also took to Twitter to call out bandwagon Saints' fans.

"Some of y'all been Saints fans for 2 weeks and Big Mad," Jackson wrote.

Unfortunately, the Saints will now join their rivals in heading to the drawing board for next season.

Images from the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after making a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints drops a pass broken up by Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints makes a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints makes a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Referee Bill Vinovich #52 makes a call in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after making a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints perform on the field before the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hikes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: The New Orleans Saints enter the field before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints fans cheer during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints returns the ball after an interception against Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: A New Orleans Saints fan holds up an umbrella during the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Sam Shields #37 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against Justin Hardee #34 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Dan Arnold #85 of the New Orleans Saints misses a catch in the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: A New Orleans Saints fans cheers before the Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints look on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl will instead feature the Los Angeles Rams against he New England Patriots on February 3 on CBS.