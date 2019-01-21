NEW ORLEANS — As Saints fans were reeling from Sunday night's upset loss against the Rams, both the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers franchises took to Twitter to celebrate.
And celebrate, they did.
54 'reallys;' that's how happy the Saints' two NFC South rivals were that the black and gold fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the conference final — after a controversial no-call for pass interference spiraled New Orleans from within inches to victory to an overtime loss.
The Panthers tweeted first following the game, saying they were "really happy" about the outcome, featuring 19 'reallys.'
If that wasn't bad enough, the Falcons responded to Carolina, adding another 34 'reallys,' to show their joy over the fact the Saints wouldn't be heading to their city for Super Bowl LVIII.
Some could perceive this response as a little overkill.
It looks like both teams took a break from there busy schedules not playing in playoffs to take to the Internet to joke. Birds of a feather, they say.
Panthers cornerback and New Orleans native Donte Jackson also took to Twitter to call out bandwagon Saints' fans.
"Some of y'all been Saints fans for 2 weeks and Big Mad," Jackson wrote.
Unfortunately, the Saints will now join their rivals in heading to the drawing board for next season.
The Super Bowl will instead feature the Los Angeles Rams against he New England Patriots on February 3 on CBS.