Falcons to Brees: Thank you, but we won't miss you

The team's most fervid rival showed the ultimate respect to the best quarterback in the history of the NFC South.

NEW ORLEANS — It's not every day when a future Hall of Famer decides to hang it up. And, the new measure of respect is to Tweet one's well wishes.

It didn't take too long for many of the game's best and most noteworthy players, teams and commentators to heap praise on a quarterback who is, unquestionably, the greatest one in the history - albeit not a tremendously long history - of the NFC South.

One of the first, came from a rival that Brees pretty much beat up in his career with the Saints. Brees had a 19-9 record against the Falcons, but, say what you will about the Dirty Birds, the video that put together was all class.

The winningest quarterback of all-time also showed his respect to one of the few players to have a winning mark head-to-head in matchups.

Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021

Russell Wilson, one of the best QBs in the league currently also weighed in with respect as he says in the past that he modeled his game like Brees' as the two of them share a short stature but big heart.

Amazing Career @DrewBrees

Legend.

Thanks for all you did for me & the game! 🙏🏾#HOF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 14, 2021

The Saints also had plenty of reactions, starting with head coach Sean Payton, who, along with Brees, completely overhauled what had largely been a less-than-stellar culture of winning in New Orleans.

Sean Payton’s statement on Drew Brees’ retirement. pic.twitter.com/JxcP4DPbKl — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 14, 2021

Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!!! Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!! #1 pic.twitter.com/4HIW2xGhK0 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 14, 2021