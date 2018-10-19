Thursday was the first day we got to wear jackets to go fishing and it feels really good. But it's also a problem because when you're fishing after a weather front comes through, it makes things tough and we've got lots of fronts to come in the next few months.

"The first thing you've got to do is try to get out of some of this wind," said Capt. Johnny Boy Patterson of Cocodrie Charters. "We dealt with winds today upwards of 25 miles an hour. You've got to get in the little pockets, sometimes that's hard to do you know with the water falling out. Today it's a little bit different, we still have a lot of water."

"The best thing to do is get some live bait fresh market shrimp, cockahoe minnows under a popping cork. We've been working the birds here the last couple of days too. You know if you see some seagulls, top water baits, you're going to catch the bigger fish if they're in there. It's not going to be all school trout," Patterson said.

For those that can pick their days to go fishing and don't have to worry about a work schedule, is it best to fish just before a front, after the front or a couple days past the front?

Patterson said the day before is normally pretty good and then two days after.

And if you can go only when you can and it's the day of or after a frontal passage, forget about full limits and set your catch bar a little lower.

