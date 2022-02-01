Family and former coaches reflect on players headed to Super Bowl

"State Championship ring at Rummel, LSU National Championship ring, and a Super Bowl ring would be the crown I tell you," said Jay Roth.

NEW ORLEANS — The Super Bowl is something some only dream about, and for a handful of Louisianans, it's about to be a reality. Two players are especially excited and have local ties to the New Orleans area. One is a rookie, the other has been with the NFL for several years.

After the Bengals big win Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase's father, Jimmy, says there are no words.

"This is a proud father moment," he said.

The Chase's were at the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy says he stayed relatively calm until the final moments when a field goal in overtime put his son's team on top.

"I shed a few tears," he said. "We finally saw Ja'Marr and he finally saw us. Then he came over to the stands. He was already crying, gave his momma a hug and she started crying and I watched them and I started crying. It was pandemonium but it was good."

Chase is now headed to the Super Bowl. Even though he's an NFL rookie, he's no stranger to championships.

"State Championship ring at Rummel, LSU National Championship ring and a Super Bowl ring would be the crown I tell you," said Jay Roth.

Roth, who's now the Rummel Athletic Director, was Chase's football coach. He says Ja'Marr was and is still a world-class athlete who deserves every bit of this.

"He's a very unselfish and hardworking football player," said Roth. "He's worked very hard for his craft to become the best receiver and he did it within one year in the NFL."

Chase will be one of at least ten players representing Louisiana in the Super Bowl. That includes Rams' wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., who after eight seasons in the NFL will finally play in the world championship game.

"We're all taught it's just another game, but we know how incredible this is for him," said Bradley Farris.

Farris coached Beckham Jr. at Newman. He says in the 41 years he worked with athletes, Beckham was the best. He also had this piece of advice for him.

"Every time you step on the field, every guy you played with, every person who coached you, and your family members will step on the field with you," he said. "You're never alone. Feel that strength, believe in that and hot dog, be your best."

No matter what team you're rooting for, the matchup will be one to remember. Especially for the players and their families, who say there'll be nothing like it.