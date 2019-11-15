Miss Louisiana Meagan Crews has lots of stops statewide before her run for Miss America next month. A trip to Cajun Fishing Adventures in Buras was one of them.

When it comes to new challenges, you might say she is a fast learner. In a matter of a couple of hours she learned to drive a boat, cast a lure, land a huge bull red and even net her friend's fish.

"I learn something new about my state everywhere I travel and today gave me the opportunity to see firsthand what it's like to go fishing and experience those type of things," Crews said.

"This is something that is such a deep rooted part of our culture in Louisiana that I don't get to experience living in north Louisiana. So being part of that today was one of the coolest experiences I've had yet."