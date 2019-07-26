Two of the most popular fishing rodeos along the coast kicked off Thursday and run through Saturday.



Sand Dollar Marina in Grand Isle is the home of the oldest saltwater fishing competition, the 91st Annual Grand Isle international Tarpon Rodeo.

This year's Admiral of the Fleet is former WWL-TV sports director and Voice of the Saints on WWL Radio Jim Henderson, who is an avid fisherman.

"I just think it's a festival of food, fun and fishing, you know, three great f's," Henderson said. "And family makes it four. Four great f's that people enjoy down here. I see often times the same people year after year. It's kind of a gathering of old friends. Everyone has a smile on their face even if a big one got away so I just think it's all about the fun of south Louisiana and everything that makes this place so unique."

Farther east, the 21st Annual Faux Pas invitational Rodeo is offering up to $50,000 in prizes. It is headquartered at the Venice Marina. Both rodeos have various inshore, rig and offshore species categories. Unlike past years, contestants in both events can enter red snapper thanks to this summer's extended season. And both events have lots of special kids activities, lots of food and entertainment. All that's needed are clear skies and calm seas.