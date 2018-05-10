We're ready to embark on our adventure with Bayou Adventure in Lacombe down Cane Bayou.

This little bayou begins on Highway 190 and kind of sandwiched on the right side by Fontainebleau State Park on the right and Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge on the left. It's about a mile, mile and a half paddle to Lake Pontchartrain where we're going to stop take a look at the sunset, turn around and head on back.

"Sometimes we see pigs, wild hogs, deer. We see a lot of deer, owls. You can still see the egrets perched up in the trees - really cool," said Jeff Bordelon of Bayou Adventure Lacombe.

If you noticed when we first put in we were in kind of a piney woods habitat then, that transitioned into tupelo gum, cypress and palmetto. Now we're pretty much in a fresh marsh and as we get closer to Lake Pontchartrain it'll be a brackish marsh.

"We are at the mouth of Cane Bayou enjoying the sunset behind us," said Jeff. "As you can see, the water is very shallow. We like to walk around in the water a little bit. This is our relaxation point; this is our Zen time."

"Once the sun sets completely we're going to put our headlamps on and we're going to paddle back in the dark. It's a completely different experience going back in the dark. You do not need experience to come out here. It's like paddling in your bath tub or swimming pool."

Bayou Adventure offers sunset paddle for groups up to 18, year round with a different look as seasons change. Click here for more information.

© 2018 WWL