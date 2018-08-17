Lately trout fishing out of Delacroix has been inconsistent, but suddenly they're showing up.

"It's been bad enough that most of the guides have been staying inside and focusing on redfish and thank goodness the redfish have cooperated for us," said Capt. Ron Broadus of Captain Ahab's Charters.

The last couple of days the mornings have been really good, but is this a turning point as we head into the fall and winter?

"I sure hope so. We hit about five spots yesterday - this spot we're fishing this morning out in Black Bay and one other spot were good," said Broadus. "As you've seen here this morning the bite here's been early."

"Today we caught fish several ways, under a cork, top water. The bait I used today was a matrix mullet top water bait and pretty much just walking the dog, slow retrieve and they'd come up and smash it," said Capt. Ryan Schaffino.

"But the hot bait today has been cast and retrieve with a lemonhead matrix shad, that's pretty much been the go to bait this summer and today it's really worked for us. Today there's lots of mullet and pogey activity on top of the water so I'd definitely look for moving water and lots of bait."

