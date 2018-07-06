NEW ORLEANS – These big fish are more than just a fish story.

The Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association selects and presents Fish of the Year Awards annually. This time around, they’ve got some you won’t believe.

Several new first place rod and reel category state records were set including Chris Legrand’s 140 lbs. greater amberjack, David Loewen’s 41 lbs. blackfin tuna, Michael Melancon’s 13 lbs. red grouper and JJ Tabor Jr.’s 383 lbs. warsaw grouper (that broke his own record).

The only first place fly road category winner was Michael Lee Clark’s 9.6 lbs sheepshead, making him a shoe-in for the fly fish of the year.

A committee will decide the winners and they will be honored at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association Annual Conference late this summer.

To view the updated online fish records or download an application, click here.



