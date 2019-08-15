It seems impossible that you could catch a fish without it biting, but with a little Cajun ingenuity, we’re making it happen.

We’re fishing for salmon in the Kenai River in Alaska with a technique called the Kenai flip. These are not biting fish, they’re plankton feeders. So, you’ve basically got to run the line through the mouth, set the hook and then do the fight.

The way to rig up for the Kenai Flip is very simple: A bottom weight with a triple swivel tied onto the line. Weight's on one side, the other is a leader that goes to a fly.