When you hear the word “rodeo” in South Louisiana, don’t expect to see horses and cattle.

The Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, one of Louisiana’s longest running fighting contests, is celebrating 70 years with some big additions.

“New for this year in 2018 we're adding swordfish to the blue water division,” rodeo director Eddie Callais said. “The other new thing I'm happy to announce is that we wanted to bring more kids activities to the tent. This year we have game on wheels which is basically an eighteen wheeler with air conditioning, multiple flat screen TVs with xbox, playstation for kids to play. It can handle up to twenty-eight kids at one time.”

Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is more than a fishing contest – it raises funds for local benefits and focuses on family participation.

The rodeo will be held on July 5-7 at Moran’s Marina. Adult tickets are $35 and children’s tickets are $20. Adult tickets include a ditty bag and shrimp boil dinner on Saturday. For kids, the first 75 get free rods and reels.

